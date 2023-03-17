Gries Financial LLC Invests $2.15 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. 1,654,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,672. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

