Gries Financial LLC Purchases 356 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $108.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

