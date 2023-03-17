Gries Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

CAG traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $35.44. 876,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,156. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

