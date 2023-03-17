Gries Financial LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Masco by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 73,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Masco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after buying an additional 385,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Masco by 99.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masco Price Performance

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 56,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $3,198,549.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,519,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 367,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,794. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

