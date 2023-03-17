Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 275,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

