GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.26) to GBX 1,730 ($21.08) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.11) to GBX 1,535 ($18.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in GSK by 504.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

