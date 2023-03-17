GXChain (GXC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,069.68

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $32.31 million and approximately $1,069.68 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005254 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001174 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003407 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

