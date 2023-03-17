H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE FUL traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,674,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

