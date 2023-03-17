Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Down 1.7 %

Haemonetics stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 157,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.