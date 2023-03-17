Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.
Haemonetics Stock Down 1.7 %
Haemonetics stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 157,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
