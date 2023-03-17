Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities currently has $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.13.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,534,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 167,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 130,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

