Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Lowered to $46.00 at DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HWC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 3.5 %

HWC stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

