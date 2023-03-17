Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.
Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,634,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,691,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
