Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,634,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,691,552. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.