Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 188,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,282. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

