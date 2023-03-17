Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $24.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 242,163 shares trading hands.

Specifically, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Susan D. Nickey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 3.8 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.09%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after buying an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,014,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,357,000 after buying an additional 532,396 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after buying an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,759,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,667,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

