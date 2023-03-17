Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

HE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,944. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,670,000 after buying an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

