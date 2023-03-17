HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 43,737 shares.The stock last traded at $19.70 and had previously closed at $20.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $633.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.74 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in HBT Financial by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HBT Financial by 14,143.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

