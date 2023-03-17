HC Wainwright Increases Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $17.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 159.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

In related news, CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 19,188 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $98,434.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,665 shares in the company, valued at $619,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 76.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 35,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

