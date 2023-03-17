HC Wainwright Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $28.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

