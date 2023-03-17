HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 297.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of USAS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.20.

Institutional Trading of Americas Silver

Americas Silver Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 8.2% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 603,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.