HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 297.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of USAS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
