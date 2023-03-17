HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PTN stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.