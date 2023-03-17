Head-To-Head Analysis: LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inogen and LogicMark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $377.24 million 0.81 -$83.77 million ($3.66) -3.66 LogicMark $12.19 million 0.26 -$11.71 million N/A N/A

LogicMark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inogen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.9% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inogen and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -22.21% -8.72% -6.53% LogicMark -88.42% -43.92% -37.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inogen and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 0 2 1 0 2.33 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inogen presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.32%. Given Inogen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than LogicMark.

Risk and Volatility

Inogen has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inogen beats LogicMark on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison K. Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor, and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

