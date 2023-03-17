Head-To-Head Comparison: Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) versus GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36% Rhinebeck Bancorp 12.84% 6.22% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Rhinebeck Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Rhinebeck Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A Rhinebeck Bancorp $54.49 million 1.79 $7.00 million $0.63 13.75

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats Rhinebeck Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties. Construction loans, which include land loans, are comprised mostly of non-owner occupied projects, whereby the property is generally under development and tends to have more risk than the owner-occupied loans. The Residential Real Estate loans are secured by the borrower’s residential real estate generally in a first lien position. The Commercial and Industrial loans segment is composed of loans made for purposes of financing the activities of commercial customers. The Consumer loans are classified into the following three classes: indirect automobile loans, home equity loans and other consumer loans. The firm also engages in the provision of financial services. It

