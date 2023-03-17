Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis Buys 4,000 Shares

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.