Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.08. 129,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,338. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,919.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,919.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,244.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,602 shares of company stock worth $848,060. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heartland Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heartland Express by 49.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.