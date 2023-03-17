HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.08.

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

