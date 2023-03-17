Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 478,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,006. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $221.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

