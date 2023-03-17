Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) vs. EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Head-To-Head Review

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal 3.19% 4.14% 1.14% Heliogen -1,091.32% -87.56% -64.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $21.76 billion N/A $715.52 million N/A N/A Heliogen $9.62 million 3.97 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 2 1 3.00 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus target price of $5.90, indicating a potential downside of 88.51%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 897.01%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than EDP – Energias de Portugal.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Heliogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

(Get Rating)

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.