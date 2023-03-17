Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.41

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

