Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.41

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 1301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (HLTOY)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.