Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $77.29. 530,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,586 shares of company stock worth $2,294,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.