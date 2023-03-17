Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSICGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $77.29. 530,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSICGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,586 shares of company stock worth $2,294,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

