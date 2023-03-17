Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Hercules Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $9,597,000. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,706,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

HTGC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 700,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

