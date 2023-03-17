Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 853,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

