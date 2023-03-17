Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,529.33.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,639.78) to €1,574.00 ($1,692.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 4.8 %

HESAY opened at $189.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $192.89.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.2591 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

