Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,529.33.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,639.78) to €1,574.00 ($1,692.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 4.8 %

HESAY opened at $189.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.48. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $192.89.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.2591 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

(Get Rating)

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.