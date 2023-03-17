Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $174.00 at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

HES stock opened at $121.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hess has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 13,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $1,880,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,090,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

