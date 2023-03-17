Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HXL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE HXL traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.02. 256,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,219. Hexcel has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $293,901.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 136.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hexcel by 174.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.