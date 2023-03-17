Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Acquires £24,843 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($15.84) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,277.88).

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Shares of HILS opened at GBX 1,312 ($15.99) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,318.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,156.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,018.46 and a beta of 1.23. Hill & Smith PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 859 ($10.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,556 ($18.96).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hill & Smith Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HILS shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.50) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.