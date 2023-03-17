HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 35,884 shares.The stock last traded at $16.87 and had previously closed at $17.07.

HilleVax Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

