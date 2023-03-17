HKD.com DAO (HDAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,415.61

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One HKD.com DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded 79.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market capitalization of $895.59 million and $70,415.61 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HKD.com DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00368232 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,109.24 or 0.26764370 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HKD.com DAO Profile

HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HKD.com DAO is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing. The official website for HKD.com DAO is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange.

Buying and Selling HKD.com DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HKD.com DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HKD.com DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HKD.com DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.