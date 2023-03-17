Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 89,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,735. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

