holoride Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $143,194.72 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.88 or 0.06681746 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00063085 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00023559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00051070 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000833 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04365788 USD and is down -9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $159,534.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.