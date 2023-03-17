Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.51.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Homology Medicines Price Performance
Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 653,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,985. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines
About Homology Medicines
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
