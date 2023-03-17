Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Homology Medicines to $2.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 653,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,985. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 117,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 52.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

