Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.