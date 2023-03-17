Hop Protocol Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.08 million worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

