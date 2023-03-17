Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.14

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.14 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.77). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.74), with a volume of 101,517 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on shares of Horizonte Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.
Horizonte Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 144.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £378.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2,014.29 and a beta of 1.82.
Insider Transactions at Horizonte Minerals
About Horizonte Minerals
Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.
