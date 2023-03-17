Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

