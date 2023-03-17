Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.71.
Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of HRL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $55.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.