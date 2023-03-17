Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HPP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.
Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance
Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $980.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
