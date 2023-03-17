Humanscape Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00367859 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,121.87 or 0.26737311 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.