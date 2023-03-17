Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,545,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581,186. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

