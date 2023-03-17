HUSD (HUSD) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $6,436.60 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00365226 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,042.11 or 0.26545893 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.

The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

HUSD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

