HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $14.22 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

