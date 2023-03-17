HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
HUTCHMED Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $14.22 on Thursday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
