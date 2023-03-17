Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 732,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.72. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading

